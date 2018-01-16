BBC Sport - Cyrille Regis was loved by so many - Brendon Batson

Brendon Batson has paid tribute to his former West Bromwich Albion team-mate Cyrille Regis, saying ''he was loved by so many''.

Regis, Batson and Laurie Cunningham made up the Baggies' famous trio, nicknamed The Three Degrees, in the late 1970s. On Monday, it was announced that Regis has died at the age of 59.

Read more: 'Pioneer to many, but to me he was just my uncle' - Jason Roberts

