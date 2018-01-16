Ronaldinho: Brazilian World Cup winner retires from football

Ronaldinho appeared in a Barcelona v Manchester United legends match last summer, winning man of the match

Brazilian World Cup winner Ronaldinho has retired from football, although he has not played a game since 2015.

Ronaldinho, 37, was part of the triumphant Brazil 2002 World Cup squad, won the Champions League in 2006 with Barcelona and won the Balon d'Or in 2005.

His brother and agent Roberto Assis confirmed the retirement on Tuesday and announced a series of tribute events.

"He has stopped, it is ended," Assis said.

"We will do various events in Brazil, Europe and Asia and, of course, we are arranging something with the Brazilian team as well."

Ronaldinho started his career with Gremio in Brazil before moving to Paris St-Germain in 2001. After five years at Barcelona, he also had a spell at AC Milan where he won the Serie A title in 2010-11.

He moved to Brazilian side Flamengo in 2011 before spells at Atletico Mineiro, Queretaro in Mexico and Fluminense.