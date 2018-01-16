Monaco 2-2 Nice

Radamel Falcao has scored 16 league goals this season - three behind top scorer Edinson Cavani of PSG

Radamel Falcao's late equaliser rescued a point for Monaco in the Cote d'Azur derby against Nice but they still slipped to third in the Ligue 1 table.

Former Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli had earlier scored twice as Nice came from behind.

But Falcao - who failed to shine at Manchester United or Chelsea - buried from close range to level it up.

Marseille went second with a 2-0 win over Strasbourg thanks to late goals from Clinton N'Jie and Dimitri Payet.

Paris St-Germain - who play Dijon on Wednesday night - are nine points clear at the top of the table.

Monaco took the lead through a controversial effort from Adama Diakhaby, the striker having knocked the ball down with his hand before slotting in from close range.

Balotelli then took his tally to 18 for the season with a double before Falcao's late opportune strike.