Dundee v Hibernian

Anthony Stokes scored for Hibs in a 1-1 draw at Dens Park in August

Dundee defender Jack Hendry has recovered from illness before Wednesday's Premiership meeting with Hibernian.

Sofien Moussa and Kerr Waddell are banned while Julen Etxabeguren, Roarie Deacon, Marcus Haber, Lewis Spence, James McPake and Craig Wighton are out.

Marvin Bartley is a doubt for Hibs while Anthony Stokes could return.

New signing Faycal Rherras is likely to be on the bench but Ross Laidlaw, David Gray and Steven Whittaker miss out.

Match stats

Dundee have lost just one of their past nine home games against Hibernian in the Scottish top flight.

However, Hibs have not lost to Dundee since November 2012.

No side has won (seven) or scored (five) more penalties in the Premiership this season than Dundee.

Only Celtic (seven) have kept more clean sheets away from home in the league than Hibs.

Pre-match quotes

Dundee manager Neil McCann: "The message is to improve. Anybody that stands still and thinks they have done it, goes backwards.

"Because everybody is trying to add to their squad and add strength in depth. Also, everybody should be looking for improvement and we are no different.

"There are also things I am looking to implement. You can only do it in layers, there is only so much you can hit a team with."

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We are looking to bring an attacking player in if we can. Anthony is back training and will be in contention for the squad on Wednesday.

"He asked for time off, he got it and is back in training.

"For every player, it is the same premise: it is your livelihood and what you are paid to do and you have to act accordingly. Sacrifices have to be made and there has to be a dedication to your game.

"We have all had to do that and sometimes players cross the line and that's understandable, but sometimes they cross the line too many times and they have to be responsible for their actions."