Motherwell v Ross County

New loan signing Nadir Ciftci managed 66 minutes on his Motherwell debut at the weekend

BBC coverage

Defenders Peter Hartley and Richard Tait are suspended for Motherwell's home Premiership game against bottom side Ross County on Wednesday.

Chris Cadden will be assessed after a hamstring complaint while Tom Aldred could feature but Elliott Frear is out.

Former Liverpool striker David Ngog could make his County debut.

Scott Fox, Ryan Dow, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Craig Curran have a chance of returning from injury but Sean Kelly and Greg Tansey both remain out.

Jamie Lindsay is also likely to miss out after limping off at Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Match stats

Motherwell have lost two of their past three top-flight meetings with Ross County, as many as they had suffered in their previous eight against them.

County have beaten Well just twice in 11 Scottish Premiership visits to Fir Park.

The Steelmen are winless in their past eight league matches.

Only Partick Thistle (four) have scored fewer goals on their travels than Ross County (nine) in the Premiership this season.

Pre-match quotes

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson: "You take each game as it comes. They aren't on a great run at the moment but neither were we until Saturday.

"We just have to concentrate on ourselves.

"If we play to the level we played at on Saturday I am confident we can come out with a result.

"I am aware of David Ngog. Whether he plays or is fit enough to play that remains to be seen but we will make sure our side of things are right and let Ross County worry about themselves."

Ross County defender Jason Naismith: "To be honest, we have been miles off it in December.

"We weren't good enough. You can say this went against us, that went against us but at the end of the day we weren't good enough. We are down there for a reason so we need to gee ourselves up and go again.

"We are an open group and we speak all the time. We are tight-knit and we know ourselves that we don't want to be there.

"We have a better squad than our league position shows but it's down to us. You can do all the talking in the world but you need to do your talking on the field and we need to start that on Wednesday."