Hamilton Academical v Heart of Midlothian

Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin has not conceded a goal in seven matches

Hamilton Accies expect to have Rangers target Greg Docherty back in the team after the midfielder missed Saturday's Scottish Cup loss to Motherwell.

Striker Antonio Rojano also returns, but playmaker Ali Crawford is a doubt and defender Ioannis Skondras banned.

Demetri Mitchell, Steven Naismith, Aaron Hughes and Arnaud Djoum are injury concerns for Hearts.

Prince Buaben and Krystian Nowak are also doubts, while Kyle Lafferty is suspended.

Rory Currie, Ashley Smith-Brown and Malauray Martin remain out.

Hamilton are winless in their past seven league meetings with Hearts (D3 L4).

Hearts are unbeaten in 10 matches and have not conceded a goal in their past seven outings.

Accies' 3-2 win at home to Ross County on 16 December ended a run of eight consecutive home league games without a victory; they last won back-to-back home fixtures in the same season in April.

Hearts have scored 13 league goals against Accies in their past five matches, at least two more than they have bagged against any other side.

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning: "Greg is a level-headed young guy. He's not the type to get his head turned.

"He knows he'll have to work away if he wants to get to the top level.

"Look at the top players down south like Alexis Sanchez. They've been talking about him going here, there and everywhere for the last two months, but he's still been banging the goals in and doing his job.

"Greg has two and a half years left on his contract. He's a Hamilton player.

"He's been well looked after here since he was eight or nine. Yeah, this is an opportunity for him to go to a big club, but it has to be right for Hamilton first and foremost."

Hearts manager Craig Levein: "The clean sheet stuff's great, but it's not what we're all about. We've got to be more than that.

"We don't talk about the clean sheets, I don't think there's any point.

"I don't want that to become the only focus for the team because if everybody's just thinking about defending, we've got less chance of scoring goals.

"That's the thing we need to improve on."