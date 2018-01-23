Arsenal v Chelsea

Henrikh Mkhitaryan played for Manchester United in the League Cup quarter-final defeat by Bristol City

New signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan will have to wait to make his Arsenal debut with the winger cup-tied for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Chelsea.

The former Manchester United player appeared in the quarter-finals for his former club, but Aaron Ramsey (illness) and Nacho Monreal (leg) could feature.

Cesc Fabregas (hamstring) and Alvaro Morata (back) are out for Chelsea.

However, Andreas Christensen (head) is available for selection.

The defender was taken off in the 4-0 win at Brighton at the weekend but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte confirmed he has returned to training.

Wednesday's tie is finely poised after the two sides drew 0-0 at Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago.

Arsenal's impressive Chelsea run to continue?

Arsenal have lost just once in their last seven meetings with Chelsea but manager Arsene Wenger does not feel that necessarily means his side have found a way to play against the Blues.

"I'm always cautious of saying that," he said. "The two teams are very close to each other every time they meet and the form of the day can be a decider.

"The strength of the motivation on the day can be a decider as well.

"It has always been very tight, they are two good teams who know each other well now so it's very unpredictable."

Conte prepared to 'suffer'

Chelsea ended a run of five consecutive draws by winning 4-0 at Brighton on Saturday.

The Blues are now unbeaten since 9 December but Conte is expecting a tough test against Arsenal.

"When you play against Arsenal, you must be prepared to suffer without the ball," he said.

"They like to be offensive and bring many players in the box to find combinations between strikers-midfielders-wingers.

"We must pay attention and be compact."