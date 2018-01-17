St Mirren sign midfielder Mark Hill on loan from Celtic
St Mirren have taken midfielder Mark Hill on loan from Celtic for the rest of the season.
The 19-year-old joined the Championship leaders the day after the capture of Ryan Flynn as manager Jack Ross pushes for promotion to the top flight.
"He's dynamic, he's powerful, probably a more naturally defensive type in the midfield which we've not really had this season," said Ross.
"He's a player I've been really impressed with whenever I've seen him."
Hill has yet to make a first team appearance for Celtic but signed a three-year deal with the Premiership champions last May.