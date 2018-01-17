Republic of Ireland contract 'resolved' - O'Neill

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O'Neill is edging closer to a contract extension

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill says he has 'agreed terms' on a new contract just days after turning down the Stoke City job.

The 65-year-old verbally agreed a contract extension in October which would keep him in charge of the Republic for the Euro 2020 campaign.

O'Neill, who replaced Giovanni Trapattoni as manager in 2013, has now moved closer to penning a new deal.

"It's been resolved - John (Delaney) and I have agreed terms," he said.

"It's just a matter of the lawyers looking over some sort of detail and getting it signed," O'Neill told FAI TV.

O'Neill looked set to replace the sacked Mark Hughes at Stoke City before rejecting the chance of a return to Premier League management.

His assistant Roy Keane also verbally agreed a two-year contract extension with the Football Association of Ireland in October.

Contracts for both O'Neill and Keane could be formally signed before the Uefa Nations League draw in Lausanne next Wednesday.