Colchester United: Brandon Comley completes permanent move from QPR

Brandon Comley made his Premier League debut in May 2015 for QPR

Midfielder Brandon Comley has agreed a permanent move to Colchester United from QPR for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old, who joined the U's on loan in August, has signed a contract until the summer of 2020.

R's academy graduate Comley made his debut as a substitute against Leicester in the Premier League in May 2015.

He has made 23 appearances in all competitions for Colchester this season and previously spent time on loan in League Two at Grimsby and Carlisle.

