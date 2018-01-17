Will Miller: Burton Albion midfielder's season ended by knee injury
Burton Albion midfielder Will Miller will miss the rest of the season after detaching his kneecap in Saturday's 3-1 Championship defeat by QPR.
The 21-year-old, who joined the Brewers on a two-year deal from Tottenham in August 2017, was carried off on a stretcher during the first half.
"It's not a ligament or an ACL which would have been nine months, so we are hoping he will be fit for pre-season training," manager Nigel Clough said.
"He will be a big miss for us."
Miller, who helped Burton retain their Championship status last season while on loan from Tottenham, has made 11 appearances for the Brewers in 2017-18.
His impact this season has been hampered by a hamstring problem and other "niggles" but Clough said he has been "very positive for everyone".
The Burton boss added: "When he did get back you saw the effect he had. He's lively and bright. He's that sort of infectious character."