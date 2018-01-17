Malcom: Arsenal target faces Bordeaux disciplinary after social media video
Arsenal transfer target Malcom faces a disciplinary hearing at Bordeaux.
The 20-year-old forward was shown on a social media video laughing and joking alongside team-mates Cafu and Otavio following defeat by Caen on Tuesday.
Bordeaux, who signed the Brazilian from Corinthians in 2016, said the players showed a "lack of maturity, solidarity and respect towards the institution".
The club said it "strongly condemns" the video and a disciplinary interview will be held as soon as possible.
Malcom has been strongly linked with a move to Arsenal having caught the eye at Bordeaux, where he has scored 18 goals in 80 appearances.
However any deal is subject to Gunners forward Theo Walcott completing a move to Everton.
Arsenal are also interested in Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and it is unlikely they will move for all three players.