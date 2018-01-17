Didier Ndong: Three-match ban after Sunderland lose appeal against red card

Didier Ndong joined Sunderland from Lorient for £13.6m in September 2016

Sunderland have failed with an appeal against the red card midfielder Didier Ndong received in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Cardiff City in the Championship.

The 23-year-old was dismissed for a tackle that appeared to catch Cardiff's Junior Hoilett high on the shin.

"With the sending-off, sometimes I've seen them given, sometimes not." said Sunderland boss Chris Coleman.

Ndong, who will now serve a three-match ban, has played 18 times for Sunderland this season.