Didier Ndong: Three-match ban after Sunderland lose appeal against red card
-
- From the section Sunderland
Sunderland have failed with an appeal against the red card midfielder Didier Ndong received in Saturday's 4-0 loss to Cardiff City in the Championship.
The 23-year-old was dismissed for a tackle that appeared to catch Cardiff's Junior Hoilett high on the shin.
"With the sending-off, sometimes I've seen them given, sometimes not." said Sunderland boss Chris Coleman.
Ndong, who will now serve a three-match ban, has played 18 times for Sunderland this season.