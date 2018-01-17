Deniss Rakels: Reading striker cuts short Lech Poznan loan to join Cracovia

Deniss Rakels has scored three league goals for Reading

Reading's Deniss Rakels has cut short a season-long loan deal with Lech Poznan for another loan until the end of the season at his former club Cracovia.

Latvia striker Rakels, 25, last played for the Royals in August 2016 following an injury-affected season.

He returns to the Polish club he joined Reading from in January 2016 after making just 11 appearances for Lech Poznan since August.

Rakels has scored three goals in 17 appearances for Reading.

