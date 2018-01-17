West Brom: Walsall number two Neil Cutler rejoins Baggies as goalkeeping coach

Neil Cutler will fill the vacancy left by previous goalkeeping coach Jonathan Gould rejoining former Albion boss Tony Pulis at Middlesbrough

Walsall coach Neil Cutler has left the League One club to join neighbours West Bromwich Albion as goalkeeping coach.

Wolverhampton-born Cutler has been with Walsall since 2013 when he succeeded long-serving keeper coach Mick Kearns.

The 41-year-old, who began his playing career at Albion, will succeed Jonathan Gould, who has rejoined former Baggies boss Tony Pulis at Middlesbrough.

"I class Neil as not just an associate, but a really good friend," said Walsall manager Jon Whitney.

"But sometimes opportunities come along in football that you just can't turn down, regardless of how much you're enjoying your current job. West Brom are his childhood club."

Albion have to pay a compensation fee as Cutler, who was under contract until 2019.

Cutler stepped up to become right-hand man at Bescot, on top of his goalkeeper coach duties, when Whitney replaced Sean O'Driscoll as manager in March 2016.

After a year on Albion's books, Cutler spent time with Chester City, Crewe Alexandra, Aston Villa, Stoke City, Stockport County and Rotherham United during his 15-year playing career, after which he also served as goalkeeping coach at Bury and Scunthorpe United.