Marcus Tavernier: MK Dons sign Middlesbrough midfielder on loan

Marcus Tavernier signed a three-and-a-half year deal with Middlesbrough in December

MK Dons have signed Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old, who has represented England at Under-19 level, has scored two goals in eight appearances for Middlesbrough this season.

"Ever since I heard of the interest I've wanted to play down here." Tavernier told the League One club's website.

"I'm really pleased to be here and I'm ready to get started."

Meanwhile, MK Dons winger Gboly Ariyibi has returned to Nottingham Forest after being on loan at Stadium MK since July.

