Jamie Sherwood: Yeovil Town Ladies boss to step down at end of season

Jamie Sherwood is a former manager of Cardiff City Ladies

Yeovil Town Ladies boss Jamie Sherwood is to leave the Women's Super League 1 club at the end of the season.

The Lady Glovers are bottom of the table with six losses from six league games so far, but have been given a licence to stay in WSL 1 next season.

That will see them train full-time and Sherwood, who has a full-time job in Wales, has opted to stand down.

The 39-year-old took charge in 2014 and led the club to promotion to the top flight with the 2016 WSL 2 title.

"Every decision that I've ever made has always been for the stability, growth and development of the club and this decision can be treated no differently," he said.

"It is important that the club has an idea of my future plans as this can now create the timing for a new appointment that can still assess the current playing group as well as the support which is around them."

Sherwood, head of football at Cardiff and Vale College, is now in discussions with Yeovil over moving into a senior, non-coaching role at the club - with chairman Steve Allinson saying "we wouldn't rule out a potential position as a director at Yeovil Town Ladies FC".

The Somerset club will seek to recruit and name a new first-team boss for next term before the end of the current season.

You can now add WSL 1 notifications for line-ups, goals, kick-off, half-time and results in the BBC Sport app. Visit this page to find out how to sign-up.