Newcastle United's Stuart Findlay extends Kilmarnock loan

Findlay has enjoyed a settled run of games at left-back for Steve Clarke's side

Defender Stuart Findlay will stay at Kilmarnock for the rest of the season after the club agreed an extension to his loan deal from Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old has played in 16 matches for Killie and scored his first senior goal in a win over St Johnstone last month.

He also had a spell at Rugby Park on loan from Celtic in season 2015-16.

"Everything has been positive and that made the decision to stay for another six months easier," said Findlay.

"In the past couple of months, we've picked up some great results and we want to keep the ball rolling in the second half of the season."