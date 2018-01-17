CHAN 2018: El Kaabi hits hat-trick as hosts Morocco beat Guinea 3-1

Wydad Casablanca's Walid El Karti set up the first goal of Ayoub El Kaabi's hat-trick against Guinea.

Ayoub El Kaabi scored a hat-trick as hosts Morocco beat Guinea 3-1 in Group A of the African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Guinea's consolation goal came from Saidouba Bissiri Camara with a neat finish to cancel out El Kaabi's opening effort.

Morocco's second win of the tournament for players in their own domestic leagues was sealed with two more for El Kaabi in a five minute spell in the second half.

He now has five for the tournament after just two games which already equals the most goals scored in a CHAN tournament - Zambia's Given Singuluma achieved the feat in 2009.

Morocco dominated the possession from the start but lacked the cohesion to carry much threat to Guinea, who for their part were happy to disrupt and look for counter-attacks.

The hosts were forced into a change after just 18 minutes when Wydad Casablanca's Walid El Karti replaced the injured Abdelilah Hafidi.

It was African Champions League winner El Karti who set up the opening goal in the 27th minute with a cross that he swung into the penalty area which was headed home by El Kaabi.

Guinea disputed the goal claiming that El Kaabi was offside and questioned whether the ball had crossed the line as it came down off the underside of the bar, but officials correctly ruled the goal should stand.

Less than a minute later Guinea equalised with a counter attack as Bissiri chested a ball played through by Sekou 'Trezeguet' Camara down between two defenders before deftly lifting it over the onrushing Moroccan keeper Anas Zniti.

In the second half Morocco continued to push for a second goal but spent too much time on the ball and when they did decide to pass it lacked quality.

Their lucky break came in the 64th minute when Guinea's Aboubacar Camara - instead of clearing the ball - tried to play it across the area and succeeded in passing it to El Kaabi who fired home from just outside the area.

Four minutes later El Kaabi started and finished a counter attack that gave him his hat-trick when he played a half-pitch one-two with Ismail El Haddad who presented him with an open goal to make it 3-1.

Guinea continued to look for a goal and their best chance was when a free-kick was fired straight at Zniti who only managed to parry the ball, though luckily for him the follow-up was also straight at him.

Sudan and Mauritania meet in the other Group A game later on Wednesday.

Morocco's final Group A game is on Sunday against Sudan in Casablanca while at the same time in Marrakech Guinea play Mauritania.