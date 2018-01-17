Real Madrid: I can't see Cristiano Ronaldo exit, says Zinedine Zidane

Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score as Real Madrid lost 1-0 at home to Villarreal on Saturday

Head coach Zinedine Zidane believes Cristiano Ronaldo belongs at Real Madrid and cannot imagine him leaving the Spanish giants.

The Portugal forward has scored nine goals in six Champions League games but only four in 14 in La Liga this season.

According to reports, Ronaldo has had a contract dispute with Real and been linked with a Manchester United return.

But Zidane said: "I always say the same thing, I do not see a Madrid without Cristiano."

Ronaldo, 32, is under contract until 2021 and won his fifth Ballon d'Or last month, as well as scoring the only goal in Real's Club World Cup final win over Gremio.

Although his Champions League form has boosted Real's hopes of claiming a third straight European crown, they are fourth in La Liga after Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Villarreal.

Since making an £80m move from United in 2009, Ronaldo has 422 goals in 418 games for Real but he has failed to score in his past three league games.

Zidane added: "We know what is discussed, but what Cristiano has to do is think about playing, as always.

"I just want to talk about his performance and what he can bring to the team on the pitch.

"Cristiano is a part of this club, where he belongs. The club, the fans, everyone loves him.

"The sporting side is the one that I am interested in. I do not want to talk about the contract and those things."

After winning just two of their last seven league games, Real are 19 points behind leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

Asked about his own future, Zidane said: "I am not thinking about that. I go day by day and will not change."