Martin Samuelsen: Burton Albion sign West Ham United's Norway forward on loan

Martin Samuelsen was on Manchester City's books for a year as a teenager prior to joining West Ham

Burton Albion have signed West Ham United's Norway international forward Martin Samuelsen on loan for the rest of the season.

Samuelsen, 20, is Burton boss Nigel Clough's first January window signing.

He will go straight into the Brewers' squad for Saturday's trip to Fulham, where Clough's men will be chasing a fourth straight Championship away win.

"He plays a variety of forward positions. We nearly got him at the start of last season," said Clough.

"We have kept an eye on him. He had a successful loan spell out at Peterborough in League One. It didn't quite work out for him on loan at Blackburn, but he has got himself fit after an illness in the summer."

Burton are 22nd in the Championship, just a point away from safety. But they are the second lowest scorers in the division, only Birmingham City (15) having netted fewer than their 21 in 27 matches.

