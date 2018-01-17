Hamilton: Martin Canning unaware of Mikey Devlin bid

Mikey Devlin has returned to fitness following injury

Hamilton Academical manager Martin Canning insists that he is unaware of any bid for captain Mikey Devlin.

Aberdeen were interested in the defender before his recent injury, while Rangers have made an inquiry about midfielder Greg Docherty.

Canning stressed that he would only be informed when the club's valuation of either player is met.

"It'd be wrong of us to say no matter what, you're not going to be leaving," Canning told BBC Scotland.

"That's not the way the club would work."

Devlin has yet to play this season and Canning said: "At the minute, for Michael, his biggest priority is to get himself fit and playing again.

"He's been great for the club; another one who's come through the academy.

"If he was to move on, it would be with the blessing of chairman Ronnie MacDonald and myself providing it's a deal that suits the club."

Greg Docherty is contracted until the summer of 2020

While Devlin's contact expires at the end of this season, Docherty's deal is until May 2020.

"I'm pretty sure that Ronnie would deal with it in a way that he'll have a value in his mind," Canning continued.

"If that's met then obviously we would wish Greg all the best and Greg would move on. If it's not met, Greg stays here.

"As far as I'm concerned, until I get a phone call that tells me there's been an offer accepted, Greg's very much a Hamilton player.

"I spoke to Greg yesterday, he knows that. You keep your head down you work hard. That's why you get the recognition because you're doing your job properly.

"Michael would fall into the same category as Greg,"

Martin Canning is hoping to recruit at least two players in this transfer window

Canning, who has already recruited midfielder Chrysovalantis Kozoronis this month, admits the club is talking to two other players.

However, he insists he is happy with his squad and the number of young players who are on the verge of the first team.

"What we don't do here is we don't bring players in for the sake of bringing players in," he said. "It's got to be someone we feel can add value because we've got so many good young players coming through.

"It's ingrained in the club that these young boys end to get opportunities. They're up there with the best young kids in Scotland in terms of quality. It's exciting times again.

"It means you don't have to be rushing out and bringing guys that are kind of stop-gap players.

"There's one or two players that we're speaking to just now that we feel would add value to the team. If we can get them done, I'd be really happy."