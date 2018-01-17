Kostas Stafylidis: Stoke City expect to sign defender on loan from FC Augsburg

Kostas Stafylidis joined FC Augsburg in 2015 following a loan spell at Fulham

Stoke City expect to secure the loan signing of FC Augsburg left-back Kostas Stafylidis within the next 24 hours.

The Greece international will be Paul Lambert's first signing after being appointed the new Potters manager on Monday.

Stafylidis, 24, joined the Bundesliga side in 2015 following a short loan spell at Fulham.

He scored five goals in 40 appearances for the German outfit but has fallen out of favour with manager Manuel Baum.

Stoke have also announced the departure of first-team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki.

Niedzwiecki - brought in by Mark Hughes in 2013 - took over as caretaker manager after Hughes' sacking earlier this month.