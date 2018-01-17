Phil Neville: Former Man Utd player 'excited' by England women discussions

Phil Neville has previously coached at Man Utd, Valencia and England Under-21s.

Phil Neville says becoming England women's head coach would be the "best job" he could ask for.

The 40-year-old is in discussions with the FA to take over from interim manager Mo Marley - in charge since former boss Mark Sampson's sacking in September.

Neville has previously coached at former club Manchester United, Valencia and England Under-21s.

"I'm excited to see how discussions turn out," he said.

"I have the opportunity to go to a World Cup and be successful with a group of driven and professional players, and as coach it's the best job I could ask for."

Former Man Utd and Everton player Neville made 59 international appearances for England and won 10 major trophies, including six Premier League titles.

Despite his coaching experience both home and abroad, his only previous managerial role came with Salford City - a team he co-owns - when he took charge for one game.

Phil Neville was appointed coach at Valencia in July 2015 and left soon after brother Gary was dismissed as manager

Opinions are mixed over his potential appointment with his knowledge of the women's game understood to be limited.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Neville added: "I'll be going into international football and in-between matches to learn the culture of the women's game.

"I am always going to get criticism because I'll be going into the women's game but that is testament to the level of the game. It is a fantastic opportunity."

England will take on the top two teams in the world - United States and Germany - plus France, in the She Believes Cup, which starts on 1 March.

Sampson was sacked from his position last year following evidence of "inappropriate and unacceptable behaviour" in a previous role.

Under him, England reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals, losing to eventual winners the Netherlands, having come third at the 2015 World Cup - their best finish at the tournament.