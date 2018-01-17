Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0.
Paris Saint Germain v Dijon
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 12Meunier
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 17Berchiche Izeta
- 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 61'minutes
- 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forRabiotat 78'minutes
- 23Draxler
- 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappeat 68'minutes
- 9Cavani
- 10Neymar
Substitutes
- 1Trapp
- 5Marquinhos
- 20Kurzawa
- 24Nkunku
- 25Rabiot
- 29Mbappe
- 32Dani Alves
Dijon
- 30Reynet
- 19Rosier
- 27VarraultSubstituted forHaddadiat 45'minutes
- 18Yambéré
- 26Chafik
- 8AbeidSubstituted forMassouemaat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 22Kwon
- 14Marié
- 28da Silva RochaSubstituted forBalmontat 72'minutes
- 9Said
- 29Jeannot
Substitutes
- 1Leroy
- 5Haddadi
- 7Sammaritano
- 10Sliti
- 11Tavares
- 15Balmont
- 21Massouema
- Referee:
- Olivier Thual
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.
Foul by Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain).
Valentin Rosier (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Marié.
Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yuri.
Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).
Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Giovani Lo Celso.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Dijon 0. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.
Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.
Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).
Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Dijon 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yuri.
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Xeka.
Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe replaces Ángel Di María.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).
Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).
Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Eden Massouema (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).
Substitution
Substitution, Dijon. Eden Massouema replaces Mehdi Abeid.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.
Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.