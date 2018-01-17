French Ligue 1
PSG8Dijon0

Paris Saint Germain v Dijon

Line-ups

PSG

  • 16Areola
  • 12Meunier
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 17Berchiche Izeta
  • 6VerrattiSubstituted forNkunkuat 61'minutes
  • 18Lo CelsoSubstituted forRabiotat 78'minutes
  • 23Draxler
  • 11Di MaríaSubstituted forMbappeat 68'minutes
  • 9Cavani
  • 10Neymar

Substitutes

  • 1Trapp
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 24Nkunku
  • 25Rabiot
  • 29Mbappe
  • 32Dani Alves

Dijon

  • 30Reynet
  • 19Rosier
  • 27VarraultSubstituted forHaddadiat 45'minutes
  • 18Yambéré
  • 26Chafik
  • 8AbeidSubstituted forMassouemaat 62'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 22Kwon
  • 14Marié
  • 28da Silva RochaSubstituted forBalmontat 72'minutes
  • 9Said
  • 29Jeannot

Substitutes

  • 1Leroy
  • 5Haddadi
  • 7Sammaritano
  • 10Sliti
  • 11Tavares
  • 15Balmont
  • 21Massouema
Referee:
Olivier Thual

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamDijon
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home23
Away6
Shots on Target
Home14
Away1
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappe.

Foul by Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain).

Valentin Rosier (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.

Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adrien Rabiot.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 8, Dijon 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Paris Saint Germain. Edinson Cavani draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Cédric Yambéré (Dijon) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Christopher Nkunku.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Jordan Marié.

Attempt blocked. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Yuri.

Foul by Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain).

Fouad Chafik (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Adrien Rabiot replaces Giovani Lo Celso.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 7, Dijon 0. Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Neymar following a fast break.

Attempt saved. Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Valentin Rosier.

Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

Kwon Chang-Hoon (Dijon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 6, Dijon 0. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yuri.

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Florent Balmont replaces Xeka.

Attempt saved. Christopher Nkunku (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Presnel Kimpembe.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Kylian Mbappe replaces Ángel Di María.

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).

Julian Draxler (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Valentin Rosier (Dijon).

Attempt missed. Edinson Cavani (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Eden Massouema (Dijon) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Yuri (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Eden Massouema (Dijon).

Substitution

Substitution, Dijon. Eden Massouema replaces Mehdi Abeid.

Substitution

Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Christopher Nkunku replaces Marco Verratti.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marco Verratti with a cross.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.

Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Edinson Cavani.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 17th January 2018

  • PSGParis Saint Germain8DijonDijon0
  • AmiensAmiens1MontpellierMontpellier1
  • AngersAngers3TroyesTroyes1
  • GuingampGuingamp0LyonLyon2
  • LilleLille1RennesRennes2
  • MetzMetz3Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne0
  • ToulouseToulouse1NantesNantes1

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG21182167155256
2Lyon21136249212845
3Marseille21135343222144
4Monaco21134448212743
5Nantes2110471920-134
6Nice219482731-431
7Guingamp218582326-329
8Montpellier2161051814428
9Rennes218492630-428
10Caen2183101422-827
11Dijon2174102942-1325
12Strasbourg216692435-1124
13Bordeaux2165102331-823
14Saint-Étienne2165102036-1623
15Angers2141072531-622
16Amiens2164111723-622
17Lille2164111932-1322
18Troyes2163122131-1021
19Toulouse2155111930-1120
20Metz2143141735-1815
View full French Ligue 1 table

Top Stories