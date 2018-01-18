BBC Sport - FA Cup: Referees must wait and view footage before making decisions - Antonio Conte
Referees must wait before making decisions - Conte
- From the section FA Cup
Antonio Conte discusses the controversial penalty decisions in his side's FA Cup victory over Norwich saying that referee Graham Scott should have viewed footage of the tackle on Willian before refusing to give a penalty and booking the Chelsea player.
Norwich manager Daniel Farke says some of his players were in tears after their penalty shoot-out defeat.
