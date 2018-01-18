Ryan Giggs right choice as Wales manager, says Craig Bellamy

Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy played together for both Wales and Great Britain at the 2012 Olympics

Craig Bellamy says he is disappointed to have lost out to Ryan Giggs as the new Wales manager but says the Football Association of Wales has the right man.

The Cardiff City academy coach, 38, won 78 caps and like Giggs captained Wales.

Bellamy, Giggs, ex-Stoke assistant boss Mark Bowen and FAW technical director Osian Roberts were all interviewed.

"The last two choices they have made... have been the right choices and this, the third one, was the right one too," Bellamy told Sky Sports.

"I was disappointed [not to get the job] but it was a great experience. I learned so much from it even with the disappointment of not getting it.

"I wish him all the best. I loved him as a player. I am Welsh, proud of my country and want him to do well.

"This wasn't just a seven-week process for me, it was seven years and I knew the importance of it, to take forward the good work Gary Speed and Chris Coleman have done. I'd like to thank the FAW, it was a great experience."

Roberts, who was assistant to Coleman before the former manager left to manage Sunderland in November 2017, says he has not yet talked with Giggs about whether he will continue in a team role alongside his technical director job.

"It's been a busy couple of days for Ryan but I'm sure that conversation with Ryan will happen sooner rather than later," Roberts told BBC Radio Cymru.

"My feeling is that it's important that he gets whoever he wants by his side so he has the best chance to succeed in the job.

"And if he succeeds that means the national team will be successful and that there will be similar experiences in front of us that we've enjoyed recently. So I'm looking forward to that."

Some fans have argued that Giggs' lack of appearances in friendly games as a player means he is not committed to his country, but Roberts added that everyone should "get behind Ryan and support him".

Giggs 'passionate' about playing for Wales

Bellamy is also aware that Giggs' appointment has split opinion among fans.

"It has been a mixed reception but it is done now. Ryan is our manager and we have to get behind him - supporters as well," Bellamy said.

"This is the best group of supporters we have ever had. We expect them to qualify for the next tournament. Ryan will have a better chance of that if we all get behind him.

"He didn't play as many friendlies as the Welsh fans would have liked.

"They [the fans] see Gareth Bale doing that now and they see that Ryan didn't do that.

"But did I think Ryan was passionate about playing for Wales? Yes I did. I never felt he was just taking part.

"I see some of it being a bit unfair, but I can see where the fans are coming from as well. They travel everywhere and have a right to an opinion.

"But if he does well and gets results, that'll all go. That's football and I'm sure come the first game, he'll get the backing he deserves.

"I'm sure Ryan will go down not just as a great player, but a great manager as well."