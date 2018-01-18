Frank Ross: Aberdeen midfielder joins Morton after signing new deal

Ross scored with a fantastic free-kick against Rangers on 3 December

Aberdeen's Frank Ross has signed a new one-year deal and agreed a loan move to Morton for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old midfielder has made four appearances for the Dons this term and scored with a wonderful free-kick in a defeat to Rangers.

He joins Morton with the Greenock side sitting seventh in the Championship.

"While we'd have liked him to contribute this season, we've got to look at the bigger picture," said Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes.

"Frank will benefit from regular football that will see him better prepared for the demands of playing for Aberdeen.

"We're delighted at the level of club that Frank is joining, the Championship is extremely competitive and he'll be working with Jim Duffy who has taken players from here in the past."