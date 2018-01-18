Dan Agyei joins Blackpool on loan from Burnley for rest of season

Daniel Agyei joined Burnley from AFC Wimbledon in July 2015

Blackpool have signed forward Dan Agyei on loan from Burnley for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old, who made his senior debut for Burnley last March against Liverpool, spent the first half of this season on loan at Walsall.

Agyei scored four goals in 18 games whilst at the League One club.

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer told the club website: "He's here until the end of the season and he's going to bring pace, power and goals.

"I've seen him live and he has got this habit of scoring some goals, and good goals at that."

