Danny Swanson: St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright open to player's return

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright wants to add to his squad during the transfer window

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright would welcome the chance to re-sign Danny Swanson if Hibernian let him leave.

Swanson only left McDiarmid Park for Easter Road last summer, but injury has restricted him to 10 appearances.

"If there is an opportunity where he is available and shows a willingness to come back, I wouldn't have a problem, as he's done extremely well here," Wright said.

"[However] Danny's future is for Hibs and Neil to decide, and not me."

St Johnstone have lost the services of Michael O'Halloran, who has returned to Rangers at the end of his loan spell, but have signed striker David McMillan from Dundalk and taken back forward Chris Kane and defender Jason Kerr following loan spells at Queen of the South.

Wright is keen to further strengthen his squad, though.

Danny Swanson has had two previous spells at St Johnstone

"If Danny wanted to come and is available, it's an easy option for me, but there are other options that we have," Wright said.

"The main thing is to have someone who will impact the starting XI and not just the squad, because we have enough young players who can step up."

St Johnstone have also been linked with a move for Kilmarnock attacker Rory McKenzie, who is a free agent at the end of the season, but Wright did not wish to discuss the negotiations.

"We conduct our business quietly and anything that is going on between Kilmarnock, us and Rory is best to be kept private," Wright said.