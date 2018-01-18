Oldham Athletic: Abdallah Lemsagam's takeover edging closer

Oldham are 20th in League One

Abdallah Lemsagam's takeover of League One club Oldham Athletic has moved closer after "productive talks" with the English Football League.

Lemsagam, a Moroccan football agent, has been negotiating with chairman Simon Corney for several months.

Corney is the majority shareholder after saving the club in 2004 with Simon Blitz and Danny Gazal.

"The process has been complicated and taken longer than envisaged," said a club statement.

"However, the EFL have continued to be supportive throughout and helped towards what now appears to be a successful resolution for all parties."

Oldham are 20th in the table and are only above the third-tier relegation zone on goal difference.