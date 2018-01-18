Partick Thistle: Alan Archibald in hunt for new defender

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald is determined to sign a left-sided centre-back this month

Partick Thistle manager Alan Archibald's priority in the transfer window is to sign a new defender.

The Firhill club need to replace Jordan Turnbull, whose loan from Coventry was cut short so that his parent club could sell him to Northampton Town.

"It's definitely a frustration," said Archibald.

"We spoke to Coventry in December and they told us they would not be needing Jordan back, but Northampton got an injury and decided to take Jordan."

Turnbull made 21 appearances after moving on loan during the summer, becoming a key member of Archibald's defence.

Replacing him is proving to be a challenge for the Partick Thistle manager.

"It's frustrating for us as we'll now have to go back into the market and find a left-sided centre-back," Archibald said.

"That's what we're doing at the moment but because we're trying to get like-for-like it's taking a bit longer. Hopefully we can get it done sooner rather than later.

"A new defender is the one we definitely need to get in and we'll be getting in for sure. If anything else pops up we'll look at that but at the moment the main priority is centre-back cover."