Joe Nuttall: Blackburn Rovers striker signs contract extension

Joe Nuttall scored five goals in his first seven appearances for Blackburn

Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall has signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 20-year-old joined the League One side in the summer of 2017 after being released by Aberdeen.

He has scored five goals in 15 appearances, including a goal on his EFL debut against Fleetwood in October.

Tony Mowbray's side, who face the Cod Army on Saturday, are third in the table, two points behind second-placed Shrewsbury.