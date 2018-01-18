Nicolai Brock-Madsen: Birmingham striker joins KS Cracovia on loan

From the section

Nicolai Brock-Madsen joined Blues for a fee of about £500,000

Birmingham City striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen has joined Polish side KS Cracovia on loan, with a view to a permanent move in the summer.

The 25-year-old, whose loan runs until 30 June, joined Blues from Danish side Randers in August 2015, but has only played eight games and has not scored.

His last appearance came against Huddersfield Town in December 2015.

The Dane spent time on loan at Dutch Eredivisie side PEC Zwolle last season, scoring seven times in 23 matches.

Brock-Madsen has played five times for Birmingham's under-23 side, scoring twice.

