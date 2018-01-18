League Cup: New dates for semi-finals at Stangmore Park and Showgrounds

Cliftonville midfielder Jude Winchester takes a tumble in this challenge with Ballymena's Gary Thompson

NIFL has announced rescheduled dates and kick-off times for the League Cup semi-finals after they were postponed for a second time this week.

Wintry weather resulted the games being called off in December and on Tuesday.

The first semi-final between Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders will be played at Stangmore Park on Tuesday, 30 January.

Holders Ballymena United will take on Cliftonville at the Showgrounds on Tuesday, 6 February - both fixtures have a 19:45 GMT start.

The league game between Cliftonville and Ballymena at Solitude, which was abandoned at half-time on 2 January because of dangerous winds, had been rearranged for 6 February.

A new date for this match has yet to be confirmed.