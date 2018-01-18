Arsene Wenger 'disrespectful' over Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubamyang joined Borussia Dortmund from Saint-Etienne in 2013

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was "disrespectful" by talking publicly about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, says Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc.

The Gunners are interested in signing the £60m-rated Gabon forward.

On Thursday, Wenger said Aubameyang would "fit in" at Arsenal, which has not gone down well in Dortmund.

"We regard it as disrespectful that Arsene Wenger expresses himself about players of other clubs," said Zorc.

"There is no contact on our part with Arsenal. Arsene Wenger certainly has enough currently to deal with the performance of his own players."

Aubameyang has been suspended twice for disciplinary reasons this season.

He missed Sunday's 0-0 draw with Wolfsburg after he failed to attend a team meeting.

The 28-year-old is Dortmund's top scorer this season with 13 goals from 15 games.

Dortmund are fourth in the Bundesliga, 15 points behind leaders Bayern Munich. They play at Hertha Berlin on Friday.