Mihai Dobre: Rochdale sign midfielder on loan from AFC Bournemouth

Mihai Dobre made 12 appearances while on loan with Bury earlier this season

Rochdale have signed midfielder Mihai Dobre on loan from AFC Bournemouth until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old Romanian, who is known as Alex, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries, but spent time on loan with Dale's neighbours Bury earlier in the season.

"I've come here to help make a big impact in the league," he said.

"I'm looking forward to hopefully making a positive impact to the team and to move up the league table."

