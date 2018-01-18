Mihai Dobre: Rochdale sign midfielder on loan from AFC Bournemouth
Rochdale have signed midfielder Mihai Dobre on loan from AFC Bournemouth until the end of the season.
The 19-year-old Romanian, who is known as Alex, has yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries, but spent time on loan with Dale's neighbours Bury earlier in the season.
"I've come here to help make a big impact in the league," he said.
"I'm looking forward to hopefully making a positive impact to the team and to move up the league table."
