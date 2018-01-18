Emmanuel Osadebe: Cambridge midfielder joins Newport on loan

Emmanuel Osadebe (right) last played on 23 December

Newport County have signed midfielder Emmanuel Osadebe on loan until the end of the season from Cambridge United.

The 21-year-old former Gillingham player has made seven appearances for Cambridge this season and last featured in their 3-3 draw with Notts County.

Osadebe starting his playing career at the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation College Programme.

"He's come in to strengthen the squad. He's a player I've been keeping my eye on," Newport boss Mike Flynn said.

Cambridge manager Shaun Derry said: "The idea about being a footballer is to play games and sadly for Emmanuel he's not been on the pitch too much this term. He has a great opportunity at Newport."

Newport boss Flynn says their FA Cup run has "rejuvenated" the club and created a buzz not seen since their promotion to the Football League.

The Exiles will face Premier League Tottenham on 27 January in their first fourth-round tie for 39 years.

The club have been able to increase their capacity at Rodney Parade for that game to nearly 10,000.

Fans at Friday's League Two game against Crawley will be given priority to buy tickets for the Premier League side's visit.

"Everybody can see the buzz around the club," Flynn said.

"They're going to see the crowd against Crawley on a Friday night, it's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere again.

"I think it's rejuvenated the club if I'm totally honest and it's given everyone belief around the city and it's given the players belief that they are good players and we are a good team.

"That definitely hasn't been here for a while.

"I'm not going to dress it up as I'm a Newport fan as well. There's been no buzz since Justin Edinburgh left really."