Luke Hannant: Port Vale sign Gateshead midfielder for undisclosed fee

Luke Hannant has scored two National League goals this season - both in the 3-0 win at Maidenhead

Port Vale have signed Gateshead midfielder Luke Hannant for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, who has made 19 appearances in the National League this season, has agreed a deal that is due to expire in the summer of 2019.

It will be the second time Vale boss Neil Aspin has worked with Hannant, having also signed him during his time as Gateshead manager in August 2016.

He could make his debut in Saturday's League Two game at Accrington.

