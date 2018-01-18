Joey Pelupessy: Sheffield Wednesday sign midfielder from Heracles Almelo

Pelupessy (left) leaves Heracles with the club 11th in the Eredivisie

Sheffield Wednesday have signed midfielder Joey Pelupessy from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo.

The 24-year-old began his career with FC Twente before moving to Heracles in 2014, where he made 119 appearances.

During his time in Almelo, Pelupessy helped the club reach the Europa League for the 2016-17 season.

Ahead of this season, Pelupessy was named Heracles captain, but joins the Owls in time to face Cardiff City in the Championship on Saturday.

The Owls have not disclosed the length of Pelupessy's contract at Hillsborough.

