Court of Arbitration for Sport lifts five-year ban on US Ouakam

The wall that collapsed at the Demba Diop stadium in Dakar had been supporting benches

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has lifted a five-year ban imposed on Senegal's US Ouakam after crowd violence at the 2017 League Cup final left at least eight people dead.

Cas ruled that the club could not be held solely responsible for July's disaster at the Demba Diop stadium.

The court also ruled that Ouakam can play in the top flight rather than suffer relegation.

Ouakam must play the rest of the season behind closed doors however.

"Cas has established that US Ouakam cannot be held solely responsible for the tragic events," sport's highest legal body said in a statement.

Eight people were reported to have died at the time, but a Cas statement talks of ten people having passed away.

The Dakar-based club must also still forfeit the league cup final but it will welcome their initial fine of US$18,500 being reduced to just $950.

All the punishment were handed out by the Senegalese Football Federation.

Media playback is not supported on this device A survivor describes how a wall fell directly onto the crowd

The tragedy started moments after visitors Stade de Mbour had taken a 2-1 lead in extra-time, whereupon fighting between fans resulted in the collapse of the wall.

One month later, the Senegalese Professional Football League found Ouakam "exclusively responsible" for the deaths - banning the club for a total of seven years.

In September, that was reduced to five years in September.

Cas heard from the relevant parties on 22 December, prior to releasing its findings on 17 January.