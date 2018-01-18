CHAN 2018: Zambia on verge of quarter-final place

Morocco is hosting the 2018 African Nations Championship, which is popularly known as the CHAN

Zambia edged closer to the African Nations Championship quarter-finals when beating Ivory Coast 2-0 in Marrakech.

The Zambians took the lead after eight minutes after Augustine Mulenga fired home from the edge of the area.

The local Chipolopolo doubled their lead after 72 minutes when Mulenga added his second after Ernest Mbewe led a counter-attack.

Later on Thursday, Namibia play pointless Uganda.

Zambia have six points from two games and victory for Namibia, who - like Zambia - won their opening game, would take both teams through to the last eight.

The Zambians had opportunities to score more goals but Mulenga's cross after half an hour reached Ernest Mbewe only for his downward header to bounce up and over the bar.

Ivory Coast's attacks lacked any real threat in the first half with Gervinho's younger brother Fonsinho having one of the better ones as he cut in from the right but his shot was too comfortable for goalkeeper Toaster Nsabat.

In the second-half Ivory Coast had more of the ball but lacked any quality to create chances and Zambia disrupted their attacks easily.

Midway through the second half, Zambia had a shot cleared off the line when Mbewe was thwarted again, this time by the covering Romauld Diallo.

On Wednesday, Morocco and Sudan became the first teams to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament for African players based in their own domestic leagues.