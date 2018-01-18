Jordan Shipley: Coventry City midfielder signs new contract

Jordan Shipley has scored twice for Coventry City this season

Midfielder Jordan Shipley has signed a new contract with Coventry City, keeping him at the club until 2020.

The 20-year-old has broken into the Sky Blues side this season and has started their last 13 games.

Boss Mark Robins told the club website: "He has done well so far this season and he has been rewarded for his efforts and performances."

Coventry are currently eighth in League Two but only two points behind third-placed Accrington Stanley