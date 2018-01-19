Friday's back pages

Express back page
The Express reports that Manchester United Alexis Sanchez shirts are already on sale
Guardian back page
The Guardian leads on a possible transfer ban for Chelsea
Mirror back page
The Mirror reports on Peter Crouch emerging as a target for Chelsea
Star back page
The Star features the latest on the potential incomings and outgoings at Arsenal
Sun back page
The Sun also reports on the two big stories involving Arsenal
Telegraph back page
The Telegraph describes why Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has upset Borussia Dortmund
Times back page
In The Times, Amanda Staveley gives her view on her proposed Newcastle takeover

Top Stories