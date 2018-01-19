BBC Sport - Hearts v Hibernian: Edinburgh rivals meet for third straight year in Scottish Cup
Can Hearts stop Hibs making it three in a row?
Hearts and Hibernian meet in the Scottish Cup for a third year in a row at Tynecastle on Sunday.
The Leith side have prevailed over their city rivals for each of the past seasons, both times after a replay.
Watch how their ties unfolded in 2016 and 2017, and follow Sunday's action live on BBC Radio Scotland and the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.