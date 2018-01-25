Sheffield Wednesday v Reading (Fri)

Glenn Loovens was sent off in the Steel City derby at Sheffield United

Sheffield Wednesday could give a debut to midfielder Joel Pelupessy, who was an unused substitute for the Championship game against Cardiff City.

Fellow Dutchman Glenn Loovens is back from suspension.

Reading look set to be without captain and centre-back Paul McShane, defender Omar Richards and midfielder John Swift (all hamstring) for the tie.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, who scored a hat-trick in the 3-0 third-round replay win against Stevenage, is set to start.

Reading assistant manager Andries Ulderink told BBC Radio Berkshire:

"Everyone can see we're struggling a bit at the moment more than we have done in recent history so the players have been working hard again in training and keeping focused.

"Sheffield Wednesday will provide another chance for us to get a win, gain some confidence in a game and hopefully use that for the next couple of league games.

"But, the FA Cup is also a competition we want to do well in so we go with a full squad to get a result at Hillsborough."

Match facts