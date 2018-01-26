Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Dunfermline Athletic v St Mirren
Line-ups
Dunfermline
- 25Robinson
- 2Williamson
- 4Mvoto
- 5Morris
- 14Talbot
- 7Higginbotham
- 27ShielsBooked at 30mins
- 8Wedderburn
- 15Paton
- 9McManus
- 10Clark
Substitutes
- 3Martin
- 6Ashcroft
- 16Ryan
- 17Aird
- 20Gill
- 23Smith
- 28Craigen
St Mirren
- 1Samson
- 25Smith
- 15Baird
- 24Davis
- 44Eckersley
- 16McShane
- 4McGinn
- 7Magennis
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 2Demetriou
- 6MacKenzie
- 9Sutton
- 18Flynn
- 21Stewart
- 26Hill
- 27Mullen
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7
Live Text
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).
Booking
Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).
Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Hand ball by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).
Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Goal!
Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, St. Mirren 1. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.
Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).
Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).
Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.
Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).
Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).
Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
