Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0St Mirren1

Dunfermline Athletic v St Mirren

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 25Robinson
  • 2Williamson
  • 4Mvoto
  • 5Morris
  • 14Talbot
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 27ShielsBooked at 30mins
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 15Paton
  • 9McManus
  • 10Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Martin
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 16Ryan
  • 17Aird
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith
  • 28Craigen

St Mirren

  • 1Samson
  • 25Smith
  • 15Baird
  • 24Davis
  • 44Eckersley
  • 16McShane
  • 4McGinn
  • 7Magennis
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 2Demetriou
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 9Sutton
  • 18Flynn
  • 21Stewart
  • 26Hill
  • 27Mullen
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home1
Away4
Shots on Target
Home0
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Live Text

Foul by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).

Booking

Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren).

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.

Attempt missed. Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.

Hand ball by Cameron Smith (St. Mirren).

Ian McShane (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Dunfermline Athletic 0, St. Mirren 1. Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Morgan.

Kyle Magennis (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Dean Shiels (Dunfermline Athletic).

Foul by Ian McShane (St. Mirren).

Declan McManus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Jason Talbot (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Foul by Gavin Reilly (St. Mirren).

Callum Morris (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Stephen McGinn.

Foul by Stephen McGinn (St. Mirren).

Ryan Williamson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Adam Eckersley (St. Mirren).

Nicky Clark (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Cameron Smith (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jean-Yves Mvoto (Dunfermline Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1St Mirren23163442231951
2Dundee Utd2112453023740
3Dunfermline2296737251233
4Livingston209653124733
5Queen of Sth218673430430
6Inverness CT228682925430
7Morton207762721628
8Dumbarton214891528-1320
9Falkirk214892034-1420
10Brechin2104171648-324
View full Scottish Championship table

