Scottish Gossip: O'Neill, Scotland, Docherty, Rangers, Stokes, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has asked for time to consider his options after meeting the Scottish FA on Thursday to discuss the possibility of replacing Gordon Strachan as Scotland manager. (Daily Mail)

The SFA moved closer to appointing O'Neill after lengthy and positive discussions. (Times - subscription required)

The Irish Football Association want a quick decision from O'Neill about his future. (Daily Record)

Wanted man: Does O'Neill's future lie with Scotland or Northern Ireland?

Hamilton Academical expect Rangers to make a second bid for Greg Docherty with Accies having rejected a £300,000 offer and wanting double that for the midfielder. (Daily Record)

Rangers duo Ross McCrorie and Bruno Alves face extended spells on the sidelines because of respective foot and calf injuries. (Sun)

Steven Naismith has set his sights on knocking Hibernian out of the Scottish Cup in Sunday's derby after joining Hearts on loan from Norwich City. (Daily Mail)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson does not understand why the Ibrox outfit did not try and re-sign Naismith during the January transfer window. (Daily Record)

Hibernian could offload forward Anthony Stokes with Charlton Athletic and at least one Polish club keen on the 29-year-old. (Sun)

Stokes has scored 11 times for Hibs so far this season

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, 19, insists he is ready to face Zenit St Petersburg in the Europa League if called upon next month. (Daily Mail)

France Under-21 manager Sylvain Ripoll has tipped Moussa Dembele to rediscover his scoring touch in the second half of the season with Celtic. (Herald - subscription required)

Hull City boss Nigel Adkins is poised to make a third bid to sign Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, 21. (Daily Record)

Motherwell's on-loan forward Nadir Ciftci has not given up hope of making an impact at parent club Celtic. (Scotsman)

St Mirren manager Jack Ross has dismissed suggestions the Buddies can catch Aberdeen cold in Saturday's Scottish Cup tie, the Dons returning to action after a three-week break. (Herald - subscription required)

BOXING GOSSIP

Josh Taylor admits it will be hard to top his Commonwealth gold-winning moment at the Glasgow 2014 Games but he will do all he can to better it when he meets Mexico's Humberto Soto in Glasgow in March. (Scotsman)