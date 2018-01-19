Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder signs contract extension until 2020

Fernandinho has scored 19 goals in 212 games for Manchester City

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed a two-year contract extension until 2020.

The 32-year-old Brazilian was a £30m signing from Shakhtar Donetsk in June 2013, and won the Premier League title and League Cup in his first season.

He scored in the League Cup final as City won in 2016 and has netted 19 goals in 212 games for the club.

"This is a club with a fantastic future and I want to be a part of it for as long as possible," he said.