Cameron Carter-Vickers: Ipswich Town sign Tottenham Hotspur defender on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers (right) in action for the United States
Cameron Carter-Vickers (right) has played four cup games for Tottenham

Ipswich Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan until the end of the season.

The USA international, 20, joined Ipswich's Championship rivals Sheffield United on a season-long loan in August, but returned to Spurs on Monday.

He made 18 appearances for the Blades, featuring in two 1-0 victories over the Tractor Boys this season.

Carter-Vickers' arrival should allow centre-back Tommy Smith to leave, with Colorado Rapids in for the Kiwi.

