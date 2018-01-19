Cameron Carter-Vickers: Ipswich Town sign Tottenham Hotspur defender on loan
Ipswich Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan until the end of the season.
The USA international, 20, joined Ipswich's Championship rivals Sheffield United on a season-long loan in August, but returned to Spurs on Monday.
He made 18 appearances for the Blades, featuring in two 1-0 victories over the Tractor Boys this season.
Carter-Vickers' arrival should allow centre-back Tommy Smith to leave, with Colorado Rapids in for the Kiwi.
